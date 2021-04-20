Tuesday's Razorback baseball game canceled due to inclement weather

Rain and snow are expected to fall in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday around game time, which led to the decision to cancel the ballgame.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday's (April 20) Razorback baseball game against Grambling State, a non-conference opponent, has been canceled due to inclement weather in Fayetteville, Ark. Razorback Athletics says the game will not be rescheduled.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium and was moved to 5 p.m. due to the anticipated weather.

Rain and snow are expected to fall in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday around game time, which led to the decision to cancel the ballgame.

Single-game ticket holders for the game can exchange their tickets for ones to next week's home contest against Missouri State, happening at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. All tickets that have not been exchanged by noon Friday, April 23, will automatically be refunded.