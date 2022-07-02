Arkansas lands commitment from Nebraska pitcher Koty Frank

Frank went 5-0 last season for the Cornhuskers with a 3.81 ERA in 59 innings.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas dipped into the transfer portal Saturday to add an arm talent to next season's pitching staff.

Nebraska pitcher Koty Frank announced on Twitter that he will be joining the Razorbacks for the 2022-2023 season, his graduate senior year.

In his announcement, Frank said: "I am excited and blessed to announce that I will be finishing my last year of my academic and baseball career at the University of Arkansas!"

The Tushka, Okla. native played two seasons for the Cornhuskers. In 2022, Frank went 5-0 with a 3.81 ERA, tallying 70 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched.

He earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors after his performance against BYU on April 14, where he threw 6.2 shutout innings, allowing only one hit while posting seven strikeouts.