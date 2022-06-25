Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach will be looking for a new school in 2023.
Leach announced Saturday his intention to enter the transfer portal, thanking coaches, teammates, family and fans "for such support of my growth as a Razorback."
The Carthage, Tex. native appeared in 41 games in his two years with the Hogs, including 24 games in 2022.
For the season, Leach posted a .237 batting average in 58 at-bats.
His most noteworthy appearance came against Central Arkansas on April 5th, when Leach hit for the cycle and had a home run from each side of the plate in a 21-9 win over the Bears.
However, Leach struggled to see much playing time outside of midweek games as he sat behind starting catcher Michael Turner, the graduate senior who played 64 games for the Razorbacks this past season.