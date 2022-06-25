Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach to enter transfer portal

The sophomore appeared in 24 games for the Razorbacks this past season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach will be looking for a new school in 2023.

Leach announced Saturday his intention to enter the transfer portal, thanking coaches, teammates, family and fans "for such support of my growth as a Razorback."

The Carthage, Tex. native appeared in 41 games in his two years with the Hogs, including 24 games in 2022.

For the season, Leach posted a .237 batting average in 58 at-bats.

His most noteworthy appearance came against Central Arkansas on April 5th, when Leach hit for the cycle and had a home run from each side of the plate in a 21-9 win over the Bears.

Weeknight or weekend, you’re gonna see something amazing at Baum.



Congrats on the cycle @ZDylanLeach!

pic.twitter.com/qtuzt3xAdz — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) April 6, 2022