Arkansas baseball loses rubber match to Alabama 18-5, drops series

Diamond Hogs head into SEC Tournament with consecutive series losses.

Razorback baseball concluded its regular season on a sour note in Tuscaloosa.

#7 Arkansas fell to Alabama in an 18-5 blowout loss in Saturday's rubber match, dropping its second consecutive series.

The loss also puts in jeopardy Arkansas' hopes of hosting a regional, pending what the Hogs do in Hoover next week at the SEC tournament.

With the defeat, the Diamond Hogs finish the regular season 38-16, 18-12 in the SEC, and assures that Texas A&M will finish atop the SEC West standing thanks to the Aggies holding the tie-breaker over the Hogs.

Arkansas started the game on a positive note, scoring twice in the top of the first with RBI singles from Chris Lanzilli and Jalen Battles.

But Alabama's offense responded in emphatic fashion, hanging six runs in the second and fourth innings, with another five runs in the fifth inning.