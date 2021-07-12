Arkansas baseball draft tracker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Five Razorbacks have been selected on day two of the MLB Draft.
Kevin Kopps - San Diego Padres, Round 3 pick 99
Christian Franklin - Chicago Cub, Round 4 pick 123
Ryan Costieu - Anaheim Angels, Round 7 Pick 201
Casey Opitz - Chicago Cubs, Round 8 pick 244
Patrick Wicklander - Tampa Bay Rays, Round 8 pick 251
Lael Lockheart - Los Angeles Dodgers, Round 9 pick 282
Brady Slavens removed his name from the draft on Monday and announced he will return to Arkansas for the 2022 season.