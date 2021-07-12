x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorback Baseball

Arkansas baseball draft tracker

Five Diamond Hogs selected in MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Five Razorbacks have been selected on day two of the MLB Draft.

Kevin Kopps - San Diego Padres, Round 3 pick 99 

Christian Franklin - Chicago Cub, Round 4 pick 123

Ryan Costieu - Anaheim Angels, Round 7 Pick 201

Casey Opitz - Chicago Cubs, Round 8 pick 244

Patrick Wicklander - Tampa Bay Rays, Round 8 pick 251

Lael Lockheart - Los Angeles Dodgers, Round 9 pick 282

Brady Slavens removed his name from the draft on Monday and announced he will return to Arkansas for the 2022 season. 