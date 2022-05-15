4 Razorback baseball drops series to #24 Vanderbilt

Arkansas took the second game of the series 11-6 before dropping the 7-inning rubber match 5-0.

The Razorbacks needed two wins on Sunday to win their series against Vanderbilt.

They got one.

#4 Arkansas dropped its series with #24 Vandy, losing the rubber match 5-0 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Final from Baum-Walker Stadium pic.twitter.com/NwBf01epDu — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 15, 2022

The day started with the Diamond Hogs resuming game two of the series, after weather postponed Saturday's game with an 8-6 Arkansas lead in the sixth.

A wild pitch and a Jalen Battles two-run home run after resumption of play Sunday morning allowed the Razorbacks to take the second game of the series 11-6.