4 Razorback baseball drops series to #24 Vanderbilt

The Razorbacks needed two wins on Sunday to win their series against Vanderbilt.
They got one.
#4 Arkansas dropped its series with #24 Vandy, losing the rubber match 5-0 at Baum-Walker Stadium.
The day started with the Diamond Hogs resuming game two of the series, after weather postponed Saturday's game with an 8-6 Arkansas lead in the sixth.
A wild pitch and a Jalen Battles two-run home run after resumption of play Sunday morning allowed the Razorbacks to take the second game of the series 11-6.
However, the Hogs' bats were quiet in the rubber match, as Arkansas tallied only two hits in the shortened seven-inning game.