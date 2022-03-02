x
Razorback Baseball

#3 Diamond Hogs earn mid-week victory over Omaha

Arkansas starts 13-game homestand in the win column.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — #3 Arkansas baseball launched its 13-game homestand with a 15-3 victory over Omaha on Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium. With the win, the Diamond Hogs move to 5-2 on the season.

The Razorbacks trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, before the bats woke up to turn the game around.

Brady Slavens sent a 0-1 pitch almost into orbit, crushing it over the Hunt Center in the right field to tie the game.

A Michael Turner single to left combined with a field error helped score Jalen Battles to give Arkansas the 3-2 lead. 

That was followed by a bases loaded walk from Robert Moore, and then a 2-out, 2-run double by Chris Lanzilli to make it 6-2, marking the Hogs' highest-scoring inning of the season so far.

Turner and Peyton Stovall would both hit their first home runs of the season as the offense continued to shine.

