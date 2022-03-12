3 Diamond Hogs cruise past Illinois-Chicago 10-1

Four home runs, including a grand slam, power Arkansas to the victory at Baum-Walker Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 3 Arkansas cruised past Illinois-Chicago 10-1 on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The win gives the Diamond Hogs the series victory and sets up the chance for the sweep over UIC in Sunday's fourth and final game of the series.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith improved to 3-1 on the season. He picked up the win after tossing 5.0 innings, striking out eight batters and allowing just one earned run on four hits.

At the dish, Michael Turner continued his hot start to the season with a 4-for-4 performance, including a home run and 2 RBI.

The scoring got started in the third inning with Arkansas finding the long ball. Chris Lanzilli got the Hogs on the board with a 3-run homer to left, and Brady Slavens followed that up with a solo shot to left in the same inning to make it 4-0 Arkansas.

After a solo homer for UIC made it 4-1 in the fifth, Arkansas responded with two more home runs of their own in the sixth inning.

Cayden Wallace delivered with the bases loaded, launching a 2-0 pitch to left center for a grand slam.

Then Turner added his solo homer to make it 9-1 Arkansas.

