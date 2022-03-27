3 Arkansas takes rubber match against Mizzou 6-4 to win the series

Diamond Hogs take two out of three in first SEC road series of the season.

The Diamond Hogs are yet to drop a weekend series this season.

No. 3 Arkansas battled past Missouri 6-4 Sunday in Columbia, taking the rubber match to win the Hogs' first SEC road series of the season.

The game was tied 2-2 before the Razorbacks opened a comfortable lead in the 7th inning.

An RBI single from Michael Turner followed by a balk gave Arkansas a 4-2 lead, before Braydon Webb's 2-RBI double down the third base line put the Hogs up 6-2.

Jaxon Wiggins earned the win on the day, after pitching all the way into the 8th inning.

Wiggins tossed 7.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits, while tallying eight strikeouts.