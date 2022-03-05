3 Arkansas takes first game of doubleheader vs. Southeastern 4-2

Hagen Smith's nine strikeouts power Diamond Hogs to victory.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hagen Smith tossed nine strikeouts in seven innings of work and picked up the win as No. 3 Arkansas defeated Southeastern 4-2 in the first leg of Saturday's doubleheader.

The freshman lefty delivered on the mound for his second win of the season, allowing just two hits and two earned runs.

The key moment for the Hogs came in the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied a two.

Cayden Wallace drew a one-out walk, and in the next at-bat, Michael Turner launched the go-ahead, two-run home run to right field to put the Diamond Hogs up 4-2.

Brady Tygart earned the save, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.