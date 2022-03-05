x
Razorback Baseball

#3 Arkansas defeats Southeastern 11-1 to sweep doubleheader, take series

Hogs bounce back from Friday loss to win the series.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics/@RazorbackBSB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 3 Arkansas (7-3) wrapped up a doubleheader sweep of Southeastern on Saturday, winning the day's second game 11-1 to clinch a series victory.

After losing on Friday at Baum-Walker, the Hogs pitching staff combined to allow just three runs in Saturday's doubleheader. In the second game, Jaxon Wiggins earned the win after allowing just one run and striking out seven in 6.1 innings tossed.

Jace Bohrofen had a huge game at the plate for the Diamond Hogs, going 3-5 with 5 RBI, while Robert Moore also went 3-5, with 2 runs.

Up next for the Hogs is a four-game home series with Illinois-Chicago starting on Thursday.

