2 Diamond Hogs lose to Illinois State 3-2 on Opening Day

Red Birds scored the go-ahead run in the 7th inning to hand Arkansas the season-opening loss.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, #2 Arkansas baseball fell in its season opener against Illinois State 3-2 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Greenwood native Connor Noland made the game one start, allowing two runs in five innings with seven strikeouts.

The Diamond Hogs offense would come alive in the fifth. Trailing 2-0, Jalen Battles and Zach Gregory would hit a pair of solo home runs to tie the game.

In the top of the seventh Illinois State would jump back on top with an RBI double by Kyle Soberano. Kole Ramage allowed one run in an inning and third of work.