2 Diamond Hogs finish off sweep of Memphis

Razorbacks head into weekend winners of four straight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday #2 Arkansas knocked off Memphis, 9-4 to complete the two game sweep of the Tigers. The Diamond Hogs head into their first road SEC series winners of four straight.

Fayetteville native, Miller Pleimann, made his first start as a Hog. The redshirt sophomore struck out three in two hitless innings of work.

Memphis though would take a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the third without having a hit on the day. Arkansas would then put up three runs to take the lead thanks to an Ethan Bates two RBI single.

With the Hogs leading 4-3 in the sixth, Matt Goodheart would break the game open with a two run home run to make it 6-3 Arkansas.

Caden Monke was sharp out of the pen throwing 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Zach Gregory would add some insurance in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run. The Hogs would cruise to a 9-4 victory to finish off the sweep.