2 Diamond Hogs fall to Mississippi State in series finale

Arkansas allows two runs in the 12th inning in lose to Bulldogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Sunday, #2 Arkansas fell to Mississippi State, 4-3 in twelve innings. It was just the Razorbacks second lose of SEC play.

Zach Gregory and Brayden Webb both hit home runs on day. Jaxon Wiggins allowed three earned runs in five innings.

Arkansas had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth but couldn't score the winning run. The Bulldogs scored twice off Kole Ramage in the twelfth inning to finish things off.