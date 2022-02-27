2 Diamond Hogs fall to #6 Stanford 5-0 in Round Rock Classic

Arkansas struggled to create much offense, with only three hits in the loss.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Razorback baseball team fell for just the second time this season on Sunday.

#2 Arkansas faced #6 Stanford in its first ranked matchup of the season, with the Cardinal defeating the Diamond Hogs ___.

For most of the day, the Arkansas bats were quiet, going only and striking out 15 times.

Freshman left-hander Hagen Smith made his second career start on the mound, but was pulled after 2.1 innings pitched. Stanford tallied six hits against the young pitcher, as Smith gave up three earned runs.