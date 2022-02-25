2 Diamond Hogs defeat Indiana 5-2 in Round Rock

Connor Noland leads Arkansas past the Hoosiers to open Round Rock Classic.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Friday, #2 Arkansas opened the Round Rock Classic with a 5-2 win over Indiana. The win moves the Diamond Hogs to 3-1 on the season.

The Razorbacks would waste no time getting on the scoreboard with a first inning Robert Moore RBI single. Three fourth inning runs, including a Michael Turner RBI triple, would increase the lead to 4-0.

In his second start of the season Connor Noland was terrific. The Arkansas senior allowed one run in five innings with ten strikeouts.

Moore would add his second RBI of the day to put the finishing touches on Indiana.

Kole Ramage came in and saw things out for the Hogs on the mound, allowing only one hit in three scoreless innings of work.