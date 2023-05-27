Razorback baseball falls to Texas A&M 5-4 in SEC Tournament semis.

Arkansas eliminated from Hoover after first loss to Aggies in five meetings this season.

Arkansas' run at the SEC Tournament ended Saturday in Hoover.

The Razorbacks fell 5-4 to Texas A&M in Saturday's semifinal, sending the Aggies to Sunday's final while sending the Hogs home to await Selection Monday.

It marks the Hogs' first loss to the Aggies in five meetings this season. Arkansas had won the previous four encounters, including a 6-5 win in 11 innings Wednesday in the Razorbacks' tournament opener.

Arkansas was hoping to advance to the tournament final for the first time since 2021, when it won the SEC Tournament for the first time in program history.

Brady Tygart made the start on the mound for Arkansas, and tossed 3.1 innings, striking out three Aggies while allowing one earned run on three hits.

That run came in the third inning, when Texas A&M opened the scoring. After a two-out single and walk gave the Aggies two base runners, Trevor Werner sent an RBI double to center, scoring Hunter Haas to put Texas A&M up 1-0.

Arkansas had a golden opportunity to tie or take the lead in the fifth inning. Singles from Caleb Cali and Peyton Holt and a John Bolton hit-by pitch loaded the bases for the Hogs with one out.

The Hogs were unable to take advantage of the opportunity though. Tavian Josenberger fouled out to first, and Kendall Diggs struck out swinging to end the threat and the inning with Arkansas still scoreless.

The Aggies then extended their lead in the sixth with a three run inning. Austin Bost hit a two-out, RBI double down the left field line off of Will McEntire. Jordan Thompson scored on the play to double the Aggie lead.

After walking Brett Minich in the next at-bat, McEntire came off for freshman Gage Wood. Wood walked the nine-hole hitter, catcher Max Kaufer, to load the bases, and then Haas drew a bases-loaded walk to scratch across another run for Texas A&M.

That's when Parker Coil entered the fold to replace Wood, but another bases-loaded walk, this one to Jack Moss, plated the Aggies' third run of the inning to make it a 4-0 game.

The Razorbacks got on the board in the seventh inning. Cali led the inning off with a double down the left field line, then scored on a Ben McLaughlin RBI single to left center. Josenberger hit a two-out single later in the inning, but the Hogs stranded two runners when Diggs' ground out to second ended the frame.

Texas A&M added an insurance run with a Jace LaViolette RBI single in the 8th to make it a 5-1 ballgame.

Arkansas would make it interesting in the ninth though.

John Bolton doubled to the corner in right field, scoring Cali and Peyton Holt to bring Arkansas within two. A fielding error at first on a Kendall Diggs ground out scored Bolton to then make it a 5-4 ballgame.