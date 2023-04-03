Razorback baseball caps sweep over Wright State with 6-2 win

Arkansas completes its first sweep of the 2023 season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback baseball completed its first weekend series sweep of the season Sunday with a 6-2 win over Wright State.

Left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan got the start on his birthday and delivered the quality start to pick up the win. Hollan tossed 6.0 innings while allowing just one earned run on five hits and two walks, and striking out five batters.

A sac fly in the first gave Wright State the lead, but Arkansas eventually pulled back, and then in front, by scoring in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

John Bolton's RBI single to left center in the fifth inning scored Caleb Cali to pull Arkansas level.

The sixth inning saw the Razorbacks take their first lead thanks to a solo home run to left field by Jace Bohrofen.

Arkansas then added four insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh to widen its lead.

That started with a big blast to left by catcher Parker Rowland. His first home run as a Razorback traveled 405 feet to put the Hogs on top 3-1.

Jared Wegner later added an RBI single, and Bohrofen capped the scoring with a 2-RBI single. Bohrofen finished the day 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, a home run and a run scored.

Cody Adcock tossed the final 2.2 innings of the game for the Razorbacks, coming in after an injury to reliever Koty Frank who left the game after just two pitches.

Adcock picked up the save, allowing just one earned run on three hits.