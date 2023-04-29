Raiders sign Arkansas OL Dalton Wagner as undrafted free agent

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shortly after the NFL Draft concluded, Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner found a landing spot in Las Vegas.
Wagner is joining the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, with Wagner's agent, Brett Tessler, confirming the news.
The 6-foot-9 lineman from Spring Grove, Ill. made 40 starts across five seasons on the field at Arkansas.
His redshirt senior season saw him start in 12 games as a team for the Razorbacks. He earned First-Team All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus and Second-Team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.
Wagner is the first known Razorback to sign a rookie free agent deal today, with two Hogs having been selected in the draft this year (Drew Sanders - Denver, Ricky Stromberg - Washington).