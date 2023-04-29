x
Razorbacks

Raiders sign Arkansas OL Dalton Wagner as undrafted free agent

Wagner did not have to wait long after the draft ended to find his landing spot.
Credit: AP
Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) celebrates the team's 42-27 win over Mississippi during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shortly after the NFL Draft concluded, Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner found a landing spot in Las Vegas.

Wagner is joining the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, with Wagner's agent, Brett Tessler, confirming the news.

The 6-foot-9 lineman from Spring Grove, Ill. made 40 starts across five seasons on the field at Arkansas.

His redshirt senior season saw him start in 12 games as a team for the Razorbacks. He earned First-Team All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus and Second-Team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.

Wagner is the first known Razorback to sign a rookie free agent deal today, with two Hogs having been selected in the draft this year (Drew Sanders - Denver, Ricky Stromberg - Washington).

