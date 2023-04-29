Raiders sign Arkansas OL Dalton Wagner as undrafted free agent

Wagner did not have to wait long after the draft ended to find his landing spot.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shortly after the NFL Draft concluded, Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner found a landing spot in Las Vegas.

Wagner is joining the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, with Wagner's agent, Brett Tessler, confirming the news.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed my client Dalton Wagner (OT, Arkansas) to a rookie free agent deal. Had several teams interested and got a very large guarantee. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 29, 2023

The 6-foot-9 lineman from Spring Grove, Ill. made 40 starts across five seasons on the field at Arkansas.

His redshirt senior season saw him start in 12 games as a team for the Razorbacks. He earned First-Team All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus and Second-Team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.