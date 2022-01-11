Podojil's record setting goal lifts Hogs to Sweet 16

Arkansas takes down Ohio State to advance to second straight Sweet 16

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas soccer team is off to its second straight Sweet 16 after knocking off Ohio State, 5-2. The game winning goal came off the foot of Anna Podojil, who now stands alone with the most goals in the history of the program.

The Buckeyes scored the first goal but the Hogs responded with three straight from Bea Franklin, Podojil and Franklin again to take a commanding lead.

Jess De Filippo added a second half goal to make it 4-1, her fourth goal in the last two NCAA Tournament games. Ava Tankersley would add the fifth and final Arkansas goes of the night.