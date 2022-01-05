Pair of Razorback softball seniors take home SEC weekly awards

Hannah McEwen wins SEC Player of the Week, while Mary Haff is the Pitcher of the Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, both Hannah McEwen and Mary Haff took home SEC weekly awards. McEwen is the conference's player of the week, while Haff is the pitcher of the week.

The two are the longest tenured players on the Arkansas softball team.

In the Hogs win over UCA and sweep of Ole Miss, McEwen hit .692 with a .714 on base percentage.

.692 batting average | .714 on base percentage | 1.000 slugging percentage. @McEwenHannah put up some numbers last week. pic.twitter.com/2XMzJj0lDP — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 3, 2022

Just a cool 3-0 kinda week for @HaffMary pic.twitter.com/kWD9GQd9AP — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 3, 2022

Haff went 3-0 including a win in her final regular season game at Bogle Park.