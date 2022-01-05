Pair of Razorback softball seniors take home SEC weekly awards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, both Hannah McEwen and Mary Haff took home SEC weekly awards. McEwen is the conference's player of the week, while Haff is the pitcher of the week.
The two are the longest tenured players on the Arkansas softball team.
In the Hogs win over UCA and sweep of Ole Miss, McEwen hit .692 with a .714 on base percentage.
Haff went 3-0 including a win in her final regular season game at Bogle Park.
Arkansas will be back in action Friday night to begin a series in College Station against Texas A&M.