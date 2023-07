Mason Neville and Sean Fitzpatrick put their names into the transfer portal.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday Arkansas outfielder Mason Neville and pitcher Sean Fitzpatrick put their names into the transfer portal.

As a freshman Neville appeared in 19 games for the Hogs, hitting .111 with three hits. Before coming to Fayetteville, Perfect Game ranked Neville as the 21st best outfield recruit in the nation.

Also a freshman, Fitzpatrick didn't allow a run over 2.2 and three appearances.

Arkansas has now had four players enter the transfer portal this offseason.

