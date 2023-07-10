Pair of Arkansas outfielders selected in MLB Draft

Tavian Josenberger was taken by the Orioles in the 3rd round while Jace Bohrofen went to the Blue Jays in the 6th round.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday afternoon, Arkansas outfielders Tavian Josenberger and Jace Bohrofen became the the latest Razorbacks selected in the MLB Draft.

Josenberger was taken in the third round by the Baltimore Orioles with the 100th pick of the draft. In his lone season at Arkansas the Kansas transfer hit .286 with ten home runs.

With the 100th pick, the @Orioles select @RazorbackBSB outfielder Tavian Josenberger, No. 156 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Bohrofen was finally taken in the sixth round with pick 184 by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bohrofen led Arkasnas with 16 home runs and a .318 batting average in 2023. Bohrofen played two seasons with the Hogs after transferring from Oklahoma.

The lefty handed outfielder was ranked 66th on MLB's top 300 prospects.