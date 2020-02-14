Noland Dazzles On Mound, Kjerstad Blasts Two HR As Hogs Take Opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) – Two names that were talked about all offseason long as players who needed to have a big year for Arkansas to get back to the C...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) - Two names that were talked about all offseason long as players who needed to have a big year for Arkansas to get back to the College World Series for a third straight season were Connor Noland and Heston Kjerstad.

They did not disappoint on opening day.

Noland set a career high with 11 strikeouts while allowing one run in six and 2/3 innings pitched while Kjerstad belted a pair of solo home runs and drove in three runs as Arkansas took down Eastern Illinois 5-1 inside Baum-Walker Stadium.