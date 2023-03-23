Legendary coach Nolan Richardson talks Hogs in Sweet 16

In an epic 1994 game, legendary coach Nolan Richardson led the Razorbacks to a win in the NCAA Tournament. He says he's cheering them on tonight in the Sweet 16!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks play in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 23. The only coach to lead the Hogs to the team’s only NCCA tournament championship talks about how big this game is.

“I think this will be a very crucial game tonight and will really change which direction that we go in. Hopefully, it will be well enough where you win by half a point and, you're on your way. You just need to survive,” said Nolan Richardson.

Nolan Richardson isn’t surprised the Hogs beat Kansas, he even had Arkansas winning by four, saying they are capable of beating anyone. He loves Muss’ players because they can play all positions.

“The centers now they're 7'3", 7'4". Muss’ team plays the defense very, very well and when you can play that part of the court very well, your chances of winning are very good,” he said.

Richardson coached the Hogs to the team’s only NCCA Tournament Championship in 1994 and led the Razorbacks to three Final 4s.

He says every game he watches brings back a lot of memories.

“It's the tournament time I enjoyed the most and the practice time that I have with my players was the other time that I missed the most other than that I really don't miss a whole lot after being out of it so long,” he said.

Richardson says he has one concern about the Sweet 16 game and that is which team is going to show up.

“I believe because of the late rally, that they're becoming more together given them a better chance to be winning. Whereas I think the other teams have reached a peak and they're on the way back a little bit going back the other way,” he said.

Coach Richardson refers to fans as a basketball teams' sixth man and says razorback fans are the best in the country and they’ll be cheering loud for the hogs tonight.

