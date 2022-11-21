No. 9 Arkansas off to winning start in Maui with 80-54 win over Louisville

The Razorbacks advance to face No. 10 Creighton Thursday night in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational

The Razorback men's basketball team's Thanksgiving week trip to Hawai'i is off to a winning start.

No. 9 Arkansas started its time at the Maui Invitational with an 80-54 win over Louisville to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Freshman guard Anthony Black was the spark for Arkansas, posting the best game of his young Razorback career. Black tallied a career-high 26 points while also dishing out six assists.

Ricky Council IV finished in double figures scoring-wise for the fourth time this season, putting up 15 points.

Arkansas' defense made it a long night for the Louisville offense. The Razorbacks forced 22 Cardinal turnovers, and held the Cardinals to just 36% shooting. Arkansas held Louisville scoreless over an eight minute drought during which the Hogs went on a 17-0 run that ballooned their lead to 27.

The Hogs jumped out to a 36-28 lead at the half thanks to a strong first half from Black. Black registered 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the opening half.

In a half in which Arkansas led by double digits at various points, the tone was set by the Razorback defense holding Louisville to just 32% shooting in the first 20 minutes.