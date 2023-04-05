No. 6 Arkansas clinches series with 14-2 run-rule win at Mississippi State

Three Razorbacks homered as the Hogs improve to 35-12, 16-7 in SEC play.

The Diamond Hogs secured another series victory in rule-rule fashion Saturday night in Starkville.

No. 6 Arkansas blasted past Mississippi 14-2 in seven innings, improving the Hogs' record to 35-12 overall and 16-7 in SEC play. The Razorbacks have now won five of their seven SEC series this season.

Brady Tygart got the start on the mound and earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings of work before Will McEntire took over on the bump.

Look at this thing pic.twitter.com/GWKpJFJnob — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 6, 2023

McEntire threw the final five frames, allowing two earned runs on seven hits.

The Razorback offense had the bats going early and often. Arkansas launched three home runs in the game, all coming after the fifth inning, but the offense early on came via a surplus of base hits.

Arkansas opened the scoring with a four-spot in the second inning, with Kendall Diggs and Ben McLaughlin coming through with two 2-RBI singles.

The Hogs tacked on three more runs in the third thanks to an RBI single from Peyton Holt and an error on a Diggs' sac fly. Holt added a second RBI base hit in the fourth.

Brady Slavens homered for the second straight game with a solo home run in the sixth to put the Hogs on top 9-0.

Mississippi State pulled two runs back in the sixth on a Dakota Jordan home run, but Arkansas added five more runs in the seventh on a two-run HR from Diggs and a three-run HR from Cali to get the game back in run-rule territory.