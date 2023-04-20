No. 5 Arkansas drops series opener at Georgia 6-5

Missed opportunities for the Razorbacks in the final two innings lead to the series-opening loss in Athens.

Despite not playing its best game, the Razorbacks had a chance to take a late lead in Thursday's series opener at Georgia.

No. 5 Arkansas loaded the bases in the top of the 8th, trailing Georgia by two runs.

The Razorbacks struck out three straight times to end the inning.

In the ninth, the Hogs scored a run to pull within one, and had two runners on base with one out.

Again, the Razorbacks could not take advantage, with a flyout and pop-up the final touches on a series-opening 6-5 loss in Athens.

It marks just the second time this season that Arkansas (30-8, 11-5 SEC) has dropped the opener of an SEC series, with the first time coming in a 12-1 loss to Alabama on March 31 in Fayetteville.

Starting pitcher Hunter Hollan (6-2) took the loss for the Hogs, as he threw 5.0 innings giving up six runs, five earned runs, on seven hits. On the mound for Georgia (21-17, 5-11) was freshman Kolton Smith, who tossed 4.0 innings of two-run ball.

Arkansas actually built an early 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to RBI base hits from Peyton Stovall and Ben McLaughlin.

We LOVE 0-2 damage 💥 pic.twitter.com/3dd2hy86FC — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 20, 2023

Georgia responded in a big way though with a five-run third inning.

The big inning was punctuated by a three-run home run from Fernando Gonzalez to left that put the Bulldogs up 5-2.

Georgia tacked on another run the following inning to build a four-run lead, but the Hogs pulled runs back in the sixth and eighth innings to draw within two.

The eighth inning saw Kendall Diggs and McLaughlin reach via walk and a hit by pitch to start the inning. Caleb Cali then drove home Diggs on an RBI single to give Arkansas what felt like could be the start of a big inning.

The following at-bat, Brady Slavens reached via hit-by-pitch, loading the bases for the Hogs with no outs.

Arkansas wasn't able to take the lead or draw any closer, as Georgia reliever Leighton Finley struck out Hudson Polk, Harold Coll, and Tavian Josenberger consecutively to get out of the jam and end the Hogs' chance of tying the game.

The Hogs would get another chance in the ninth, after a Diggs' RBI double to left center pulled Arkansas within one. After McLaughlin reached via hit-by-pitch, the Hogs had two runners on with two outs.

But just like in the 8th, the Hogs couldn't scratch across the tying run. Cali flew out on the first pitch from Dalton Rhadans, and Slavens popped up a few pitches later as Georgia secured the win at Foley Field.