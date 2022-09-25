No. 20 Razorback Soccer takes down No. 8 South Carolina 1-0

Razorback Soccer scored its biggest win of the season Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina.
No. 20 Arkansas took down No. 8 South Carolina behind a 31st minute goal from Ava Tankersley.
Tankersley cut in from the right wing on to her left foot, firing a low shot that bounced in off the post and into the net.
That goal would prove decisive, as it was the only goal in the match and gave Arkansas its second SEC win of the season.
The Razorbacks are now 8-2-1 on the year and will be back in action at home Thursday against Texas A&M.