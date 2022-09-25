No. 20 Razorback Soccer takes down No. 8 South Carolina 1-0

Ava Tankersley scored the game's only goal in the first half goal to give the Hogs the top-10 win on the road.

Razorback Soccer scored its biggest win of the season Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina.

No. 20 Arkansas took down No. 8 South Carolina behind a 31st minute goal from Ava Tankersley.

Tankersley cut in from the right wing on to her left foot, firing a low shot that bounced in off the post and into the net.

That goal would prove decisive, as it was the only goal in the match and gave Arkansas its second SEC win of the season.