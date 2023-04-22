No. 12 Arkansas softball sweeps doubleheader at No. 20 Kentucky

Rylin Hedgecock's three home runs in Saturday's second game highlighted a day in which the Hogs scored 21 runs to clinch the series win.

On a day where the Razorback softball offense was firing on all cylinders, Rylin Hedgecock had an outing to remember.

In the second game of Saturday's top-20 doubleheader between No. 12 Arkansas and No. 20 Kentucky, Hedgecock had a career day at the plate, launching three home runs in the first three innings of the contest.

Hedgecock's slugging powered the Hogs to a 14-6 win to secure a sweep of the doubleheader, and the series win, after winning the first game 8-1 earlier in the day.

With the victories, the Razorbacks have now won 11 consecutive SEC road series dating back to the 2021 season. Saturday's 21 run outburst is Arkansas' highest two-game scoring stretch in SEC play this season.

In Arkansas' first game though, it was Chenise Delce who stole the show. The reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year tossed yet another complete game, allowing just one run while striking out six Wildcat batters.

In the second game, the bats, especially Hedgecock's, were the main story.

The redshirt junior opened the scoring with her first home run of the game, a 2-run shot for her 17th home run of the season.

Kentucky pulled three runs back in the bottom half of the first inning, before Arkansas responded with a nine-run explosion in the second inning.

Atalyia Rijo put the Hogs back in front by cranking a three-run homer the opposite way. Later in the inning, Hedgecock would a three-run home run herself to mark her third multi-home run game of the season.

Hedgecock then continued the home run-per-inning pace by launching another two-run home run in the third inning, her NCAA Division I-leading 19th home run of the year.

