No. 11 Arkansas men's basketball pulls away late for 74-61 win over Troy

Council's 27 points lead Hogs to victory as Arkansas improves to 6-1 on the season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was anything but easy Monday night for the Razorback men's basketball team.

No. 11 Arkansas faced its first close game at home this season, with the Troy Trojans hanging for much of the game with the Hogs.

However, the Razorbacks ultimately took a late lead and pulled away thanks to a 17-0 run, and the Hogs (6-1) defeated the Trojans 74-61 at Bud Walton Arena.

Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. made his much-anticipated debut after missing the first seven games due to what the team called right knee management. Smith Jr. played in six minutes in the first half and did not record a point.

The stars of the show for the Razorbacks were Ricky Council IV and Makhi Mitchell. Council posted a team-high 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting, while Mitchell posted 14 points and 9 rebounds, coming within one rebound of a double-double.

Anthony Black also finished in double figures with 14 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Troy gave Arkansas a scare for much of the game though, including leading 33-31 at the half thanks to a 6-for-14 (43%) effort from 3-point range.

The Trojans latest lead saw them lead the Razorbacks 58-55 with 6:53 left.