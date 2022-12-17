No. 10 Arkansas men's basketball defeats Bradley 76-57

The Razorbacks forced the Braves into 27 turnovers en route to the big win in North Little Rock.

Make it six straight wins for Razorback men's basketball.

No. 10 Arkansas defeated Bradley 76-57 Saturday afternoon at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The Hogs improved to 10-1 on the season on the back of a dominant defensive effort, as the Razorbacks forced the Braves into 27 turnovers. Arkansas managed to turn that into 37 points off turnovers.

Three Razorbacks scored in double figures, led by freshman Jordan Walsh who broke through with 18 points to go with four steals and three rebounds.

Ricky Council IV added 16 points while Anthony Black had 15 points along with four assists and three rebounds.

While Arkansas was outrebounded 32-26, the Hogs were able to take control down low, outscoring Bradley 40-16 in the paint.

The Razorbacks were also able to control the tempo thanks to their defense. Arkansas forced 16 steals, and outscored Bradley 17-7 in fast break points.