Smith becomes the second Arkansas player taken in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Nick Smith Jr. became the second Razorback taken in the 2023 NBA Draft when he was selected 27th overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

The Little Rock native averaged 12.5 points in 17 games with Arkansas.

Smith was rated by 247Sports as the top high school player in the country coming into the season, but a knee injury kept him sidelined for over half the year for the Razorbacks.

He finished his Arkansas career with eleven points in a Sweet 16 loss to UConn.