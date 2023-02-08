Nick Smith Jr. returns to practice for Arkansas

The Razorback freshman hasn't played since December 17th

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced on Wednesday that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. has returned to practice. Smith has been sidelined since December 17th and has only appeared in five games this season.

Musselman said, "We are optimistic and hopeful Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future."

The Little Rock native has been dealing with a knee injury since Arkansas was playing preseason games in Europe over the summer.

Smith averaged 19.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in the three full games he's played this season. He scored a season high 22 points in a December win over UNC Greensboro.

