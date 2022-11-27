Musselman apologizes for incident after Razorbacks' win over San Diego State

The post-game scuffle occurred after Arkansas' 78-74 overtime win over SDSU at the Maui Invitational.

Arkansas men's basketball head coach Eric Musselman apologized Sunday for a postgame incident following his team's game against San Diego State this past Wednesday.

The Razorbacks faced the Aztecs in each team's final game at the Maui Invitational. It was a back-and-forth affair, which Arkansas won 78-74 in overtime.

After the game, a postgame scuffle ensued. Musselman said in his postgame presser that an SDSU fan had come down and "said some things" and that "there were words exchanged."

Scuffle at the end of the SDSU-Arkansas game. From what I saw it was started by Arkansas players and their coaching staff pic.twitter.com/exXju3zFfh — David (@Hormostay) November 24, 2022

Musselman's statement apologizing for the incident read:

“We recently played a highly contested and emotional game against an exceptional San Diego State team. Shortly after the game, I and some members of our program responded with negative dialogue to a few San Diego State fans. I want to take this opportunity to apologize to the San Diego State community and especially to head coach Brian Dutcher, his staff, their excellent team, and their enthusiastic fans for this post-game interaction. We highly value, appreciate and respect our participation in the 2022 Maui Classic.”