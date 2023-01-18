McGlothern to return to Arkansas for senior season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern took to social media on Wednesday night to announce he will be returning to the Razorbacks for his final season.

"I am thankful for Arkansas coaching staff, fans, and my teammates for accepting me into this program,” McGlothern said. “With that being said, after talks with my family, I have decided to return to the University of Arkansas for one more year!”