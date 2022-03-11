Mary Haff tosses first 7-inning perfect game in Razorback softball history

Haff struck out 14 of 21 batters faced in the 6-0 win over Maryland.

HARRISONBURG, Va. — History was made on Friday when Mary Haff threw the first seven-inning perfect game every by a Razorback in Arkansas' 6-0 win over Maryland.

Who says perfection can't be achieved? pic.twitter.com/8zQqlV6Rgk — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 11, 2022

No hits, no walks, no errors. That was what Haff and the Arkansas defense did, as Haff faced the minimum 21 batters, and struck out 14 of them.

She did all that on just 94 pitches, as Haff improved her record on the season to 6-2 with a 2.86 ERA.

No walks. No hits. Just ⛽️. pic.twitter.com/ZTA1lgT2y2 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 12, 2022