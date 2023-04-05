Makhi Mitchell to return to Razorbacks next season

Mitchell played in every game last season averaging 7.0 points and 5.7 rebounds.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Makhi Mitchell announced on social media Tuesday night that he will returning to the Arkansas basketball team next season.

Mitchell played in every game last year, averaging 7.0 points and 5.7 rebounds a game. Mitchell's twin brother Makhel entered the transfer portal in April but has yet to find a home.

Mitchell led the Razorbacks with 49 blocked shots and was fifth in the SEC averaging 1.36 blocks per game.

Arkansas is now waiting on decisions from both Devo Davis and Jordan Walsh on if they will return to the program or continue with the NBA Draft.

Mahki Mitchell announces via Instagram that he’s coming back to Arkansas next season. pic.twitter.com/fUYOpzFMps — John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) May 10, 2023

