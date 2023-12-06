Long wins United Way Classic in 'full circle' moment at Hardscrabble

The win was the first for the Fayetteville alum and former Razorback on the All Pro Tour, and the second victory of his pro career.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a Fayetteville High alum, Luke Long is no stranger to Hardscrabble Country Club down I-49 in Fort Smith.

“Played a lot of golf here in high school against Southside and Northside,” Long said. “Familiar track, would always come up here with some of my buddies from my home club and the guys up here always take care of me when I’m up here.”

So it’s fitting that Long’s first win on the developmental All Pro Tour, would come at that same course.

The former Purple Dog and Razorback blazed his way to a win in the United Way Classic, shooting a final round 63 to win the tournament by three strokes with a final score of -20.

“It means a lot,” Long said. “I had a lot of friends come up this week—drive up from Fayetteville, some Fort Smith buddies come in… I’ve got enough scar tissue out here to know when to lay back and when to put the gas the on, so (I) made a lot of good calculated decisions this week that ended up paying off.”

Talking about paying off, the win, his second as a pro, earned him a $25,000 check and a spot in this week’s Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“This’ll be my first PGA sanctioned event, so I’m excited to see how it goes,” Long said. “I’ve got some buddies that play on the Korn Ferry Tour that I’m looking forward to texting that I haven’t seen in a little bit, maybe get a practice round in with them. I’ll see what those guys are all about and see how I stack up.”

🏆🥇

Congrats to @Luke_Long26 on winning the United Way Classic on @AllProTourGolf



Shot 63 in final round, was -20 for 72 holes and won by 3 shots. #ProHog pic.twitter.com/3ulSXsyDlO — Razorback Men's Golf (@RazorbackMGolf) June 11, 2023

The win at the United Way Classic and the ensuing Korn Ferry Tour opportunity are signs of the progress Long is making in his second year as a pro.

“This was my first tournament last year, so this is a full circle year for me,” Long said. “It’s been great. It’s a grind driving to all these events and stuff like that, but it’s so much fun when you meet a couple buddies.. playing golf, doing what you love.”

And Long wouldn’t have it any other way.