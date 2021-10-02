LIVE BLOG: #8 Arkansas at #2 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett is starting at QB for Georgia.
The Bulldogs had a drive of 9 plays, 75 yards for an easy opening drive. Georgia leads 7-0 and it is the first time this season the Arkansas defense has allowed first quarter points.
Georgia would go 2 for 2, with Kendall Milton scoring the second Bulldogs touchdown of the day.
The Razorbacks second possession would end in the team's second 3 and out and Georgia would block the punt for a special teams touchdown. Arkansas trails 21-0.
The Razorbacks drove deep in Georgia territory on its third drive, but Cam Little had his first missed field goal of the season. 21-0 Georgia.