Razorbacks

LIVE BLOG: #8 Arkansas at #2 Georgia

Follow along as the Hogs hit the road for the first time this season
Credit: AP
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) and teammates celebrate after their win in an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett is starting at QB for Georgia. 

The Bulldogs had a drive of 9 plays, 75 yards for an easy opening drive. Georgia leads 7-0 and it is the first time this season the Arkansas defense has allowed first quarter points. 

Georgia would go 2 for 2, with Kendall Milton scoring the second Bulldogs touchdown of the day. 

The Razorbacks second possession would end in the team's second 3 and out and Georgia would block the punt for a special teams touchdown. Arkansas trails 21-0. 

The Razorbacks drove deep in Georgia territory on its third drive, but Cam Little had his first missed field goal of the season. 21-0 Georgia. 