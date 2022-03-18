Late home run lifts Arkansas softball over Tennessee in SEC opener

Kacie Hoffman's 3-run home run in the sixth inning gave Arkansas the 4-3 lead, putting the Hogs ahead for good.

Arkansas softball won its SEC opener in come from behind fashion Friday night in Knoxville.

Down 3-1 in the sixth inning, Kacie Hoffman launched a 3-run, opposite field home run to give the Razorbacks their first lead of the game and powering Arkansas to the 4-3 victory.

Call her the mailwoman because Kacie Hoffman is delivering 📩 pic.twitter.com/D8LXBm8lve — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 19, 2022

Mary Haff tossed all seven innings in the circle for the Hogs, allowing three earned runs while tallying 11 strikeouts.

Arkansas actually trailed 3-0 after three innings.

Taylor Ellsworth changed that when she knocked through an RBI single in the fifth inning to get Arkansas on the board.

TAYLOR TIMEEEE ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/saqac3bOwm — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 18, 2022