Koty Frank to miss remainder of season with torn lat muscle

Diamond Hogs reliever to be sidelined for remainder of 2023 after getting injured in Sunday's win over Wright State.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dave Van Horn announced after Tuesday's win over Army that reliever Koty Frank will miss the remainder of the season with a torn late muscle. Frank will undergo a procedure on Monday for the injury.

The fifth year senior suffered the injury while pitching in Sunday's win over Wright State.

"He's going to have a procedure done on Monday. Don't ask me to describe it. But we'll try to get him ready for next year," said Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn.

Frank is in his first season at Arkansas after transferring over from Nebraska. He appeared in six games this year with a 3.09 ERA in over eleven innings pitched.

This comes after the Diamond Hogs have already lost Jaxon Wiggins for the season and closer Brady Tygart is sidelined until at least the start of SEC play.

Definitely not how I was expecting the season to go but I know that God has a plan for me and my future. Thank you everyone who has kept me in their thoughts and prayers, I greatly appreciate it.

Jeremiah 29:11

I’ll be back Razorback Nation❤️🐗 #WPS pic.twitter.com/kZRt318E0t — Koty Frank (@KotyFrank) March 8, 2023

