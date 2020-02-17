Kjerstad Named Collegiate Baseball National Player Of The Week

Arkansas Sports Information FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– Arkansas baseball’s Heston Kjerstad has been named one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Players of th...

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– Arkansas baseball’s Heston Kjerstad has been named one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Players of the Week for his opening weekend performance against Eastern Illinois.

Kjerstad, a junior outfielder from Amarillo, Texas, put together a 7-for-12 performance at the plate, recording five extra-base hits, including four home runs. He tallied 10 RBIs, scoring six times, walking twice, to finish with 20 total bases.

He began the year with a 3-for-4 performance on Feb. 14, including an RBI single and two solo home runs. It was the fifth time in his career he had hit multiple homers in a game. Kjerstad would accomplish the feat again in the series finale as part of a 3-for-5 day, launching a three-run dinger and a solo hot, as well as a two-RBI double.

All seven hits brought in at least one run during the weekend against the Panthers. Kjerstad finished the series with a .583/1.667/.643 line at the plate in 12 at-bats.

Kjerstad and the Razorbacks face a short week and an extended weekend as Arkansas welcomes Gonzaga to Baum-Walker Stadium for a four-game series on Feb. 20-23.