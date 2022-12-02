KJ Jefferson to return to Arkansas for one final season

Jefferson will forgo the NFL draft to return to the Razorbacks football program.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Jefferson announced on social media Friday that he will be returning to Arkansas for one final season. Jefferson had the option to enter the NFL draft.

Jefferson will enter the spring in his third season as the Hogs starting quarterback. In 2022 Jefferson threw for 22 touchdowns and over two-thousand yards. He missed two games with an injury.

Jefferson has led the Razorbacks to a bowl game in each of his seasons as the starting quarterback. The Hogs will find out their bowl destination on Sunday afternoon.

KJ JEFFERSON IS COMING BACK MY QB1 pic.twitter.com/7vMrHix43c — John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) December 2, 2022

Related Articles Hogs dominate Troy in Chelsea Dungee's return to Fayetteville