KJ Jefferson and the offense lead Hogs to victory over BYU

Arkansas breaks three game losing streak in first ever trip to Provo, Utah.

PROVO, Utah — The Razorbacks three game losing streak is over. The Hogs went into Provo for the first time in program history and knocked off BYU, 52-35.

KJ Jefferson threw for five touchdowns and Matt Landers had three touchdown receptions. Arkansas takes a 4-3 record and a bit of momentum into the bye week.

1ST QUARTER:

Arkansas received the opening kickoff and immediately turned the ball over. Nearing midfield Rocket Sanders lost his second fumble of the season.

The Cougars would strike first on their second drive of the game. A ten play, 82-yard drive ended with a Jaren Hall touchdown pass to Isaac Rex.

The Arkansas run game would spark a touchdown on the next drive. Rocket Sanders ran in a 15-yard score to tie the game at seven. The Hogs had 82 rushing yards on eleven attempts to begin the game.

BYU would strike back on the next drive to take a 14-7 lead. The Arkansas secondary had two pass interference calls on the drive and Kody Epps beat Simeon Blair for an easy touchdown.

2ND QUARTER:

Arkansas opened up the second quarter with a Trey Knox touchdown catch. It was Knox's first score since week one against Cincinnati.

The Hogs had a 14-13 lead, their first time being up in a game since the second quarter against Texas A&M.

BYU would quickly take that lead away. Hall was making a mess of the Hogs secondary. Puka Nacua scored the Cougars third straight score to make it 21-14 BYU. Hall was up to 193 passing yards, averaging 16 yards a completion.

The Hogs offense broke the touchdown streak on the next drive, but Cam Little would connect on a 33-yard field goal to cut the BYU lead to 21-17.

The Cougars would cough up a fumble in their own territory on their next drive. Arkansas would turn that into a KJ Jefferson touchdown pass to Matt Landers. The Hogs had a 24-21 lead with three minutes to play in the half.

Hudson Clark would make his first interception of the season on the next Cougars drive.

Jefferson would turn that into his third passing touchdown of the game. Rashod Dubinion made the grab making it 31-21 Arkansas at halftime.

Jefferson was 19-28 for 242 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. It was the most yards he's thrown for in any half during his career.

3RD QUARTER:

BYU would find the endzone on the opening drive of the second half. Blair would commit the Hogs fourth pass interference call of the day and the Cougars would capitalize.

Jefferson would have an immediate answer finding Landers in the endzone for the second time. A 39-yard strike would once again put the Razorbacks up ten, 38-28.

After another BYU score, KJ threw his fifth touchdown of the game and Landers caught his third. The Cougars defense had zero answer to anything the Hogs were dialing up.

4TH QUARTER:

Rocket Sanders would run for a 64-yard touchdown on the Hogs next drive. Sanders was up to 168 rushing yards on the day and Arkansas led 52-35.

The Hogs scored on eight consecutive drives.