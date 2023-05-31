Jordan Walsh to stay in NBA Draft

Walsh officially decides to turn pro after his lone season at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh has officially decided to turn pro and forgo his remaining eligibility. Walsh made his decision on the final day with the hope of being selected on June 24th's NBA Draft.

Walsh recently impressed at the NBA Combine, scoring 15 points with seven rebounds and five assists in the final scrimmage he played in.

Walsh played in 36 games this season for the Razorbacks, averaging 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds a game.

Walsh becomes the third "one and done" from this class. Before this season Moses Moody had been the only former Razorback to turn pro after his freshman season.

He joins Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Ricky Council as the four Razorbacks hoping to hear their names called at the draft.

