Jordan Walsh declares for NBA Draft; maintains college eligibility

Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh will test the waters of the NBA Draft but leaves open the option to return.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh has declared for the NBA Draft but will maintain his college eligibility. Walsh first announced the news to HawgSports on Wednesday morning.

"Just like playing in March Madness, this is another big dream I've had,” Walsh told HawgSports. “I want to thank God for helping me get to where I am today. My parents, who have always been there for me and always looked out and made sure I was able to get to these practices and workouts. They've traveled to every single game so they can cheer me on personally every time.

"I want to thank them because without them none of this would be possible. With that being said, I will be declaring for the NBA Draft, but I will still be maintaining my college eligibility."

Walsh played in 36 games this season for the Razorbacks, averaging 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds a game.

Walsh will have until May 31st to either stay in the draft or return to the Arkansas basketball team.

Related Articles Hogs take advantage of UCA blunders to knock off the Bears