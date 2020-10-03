Jones Tabbed 1st Team All-SEC by Coaches

Arkansas Sports Information
Arkansas junior Mason Jones was voted first team All-SEC by the league’s coaches, it was announced today.
Jones led the SEC in scoring at 22.0 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NCAA. He additionally led the conference and set a school record for scoring average in SEC games (23.6 ppg). Jones leads the NCAA in free throws made (223) and attempted (271) and set school records for free throws made overall in a season and in league games for a season.
Jones was a four-time SEC player of the Week, being 1-of-3 players in league history to accomplish the feat and first since 2009. He scored at least 30 points nine times this season, which is the most by an SEC player in the last 20 years.
This is the 13th time a Razorback has been first team All-SEC by the coaches. The others are Daniel Gafford (2019), Bobby Portis (2015), Ronnie Brewer (2005 and 2006), Scotty Thurman (1993, 1994 & 1995), Corliss Williamson (1994 & 1995), Todd Day (1992) and Lee Mayberry (1992).
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee
