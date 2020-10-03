Jones Tabbed 1st Team All-SEC by Coaches

Arkansas junior Mason Jones was voted first team All-SEC by the league’s coaches.

Arkansas Sports Information

Arkansas junior Mason Jones was voted first team All-SEC by the league’s coaches, it was announced today.

Jones led the SEC in scoring at 22.0 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NCAA. He additionally led the conference and set a school record for scoring average in SEC games (23.6 ppg). Jones leads the NCAA in free throws made (223) and attempted (271) and set school records for free throws made overall in a season and in league games for a season.

Jones was a four-time SEC player of the Week, being 1-of-3 players in league history to accomplish the feat and first since 2009. He scored at least 30 points nine times this season, which is the most by an SEC player in the last 20 years.

This is the 13th time a Razorback has been first team All-SEC by the coaches. The others are Daniel Gafford (2019), Bobby Portis (2015), Ronnie Brewer (2005 and 2006), Scotty Thurman (1993, 1994 & 1995), Corliss Williamson (1994 & 1995), Todd Day (1992) and Lee Mayberry (1992).

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee