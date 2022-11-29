Johnson and Bauer enter portal; Stromberg declares for draft

Three more Razorbacks announce their exit from the program.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, defensive back Khari Johnson and punter Reid Bauer announced they will enter the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg took to social media to say he will enter the NFL Draft.

Johnson joins Myles Slusher as the two members of the Arkansas secondary to leave the program. He registered 25 tackles this season and made two starts.

Reid Bauer announced he will take his final season of eligibility elsewhere. Bauer split time with Max Fletcher, who will presumably take over the full-time punter role next season. Bauer was the 2021 Mortell Holder of the Year.

Excited to announce I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 1 year of eligibility. Thank you Arkansas for some of the best years of my life, I will forever be a hog! pic.twitter.com/tVbq6qlnH7 — Reid Bauer (@reidbauer70) November 30, 2022

Stromberg decided to forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the draft. He has started at center for all 25 of the Razorbacks games the last two seasons.