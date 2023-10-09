Jeffcoat Earns SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Jeffcoat recorded three tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss (-11), including a career high 1.5 sacks for a loss of nine yards.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following Arkansas’ 28-6 win against Kent State, redshirt senior Trajan Jeffcoat has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday. It’s the second SEC weekly honor of his career.

Jeffcoat’s impact on the game was undeniable as he helped the Razorbacks control the line of scrimmage vs. the Golden Flashes, allowing just 26 total rushing yards – the fewest by an Arkansas opponent since against New Mexico State (11) in 2017.

The Columbia, S.C., native recorded three tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss (-11), including a career high 1.5 sacks for a loss of nine yards.